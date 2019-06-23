ANNE UPMEYER BEERMANN Iowa City Anne Upmeyer Beermann, 65, of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. A gathering for family and friends will be held Sunday, July 14, at the Brown Deer Golf Course in Coralville, Iowa, with services beginning at 2 p.m. with food and fellowship to follow. Born, Aug. 23, 1953, Anne, the daughter of Paul and Agnes Zubrod Upmeyer, grew up on the century farm near Solon, Iowa. After graduation from Solon high school and obtaining her B.A. from Upper Iowa University, Anne began her teaching career. Her first teaching years at Nora Springs, Williamsburg and Clear Lake high schools, included classes in English and speech as well as coaching speech activities and directing student performances. On July 30, 1982, Anne married Roger Beermann, and the two began teaching at the International School of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where she taught English and speech and directed speech and drama programs. After six years in Malaysia, the couple moved to Kobe, Japan, living and teaching at Canadian Academy on Rokko Island. As well as teaching classes and directing plays, Anne was the theater manager of the school. While there, they experienced the devastating earthquake of 1995 and helped their school take in many refugees of the event that took more than 6,000 lives. Anne and Roger returned to Iowa for three years after 12 years in Kobe. During those years, Anne taught at the Scattergood School at West Branch. Shanghai, China, was Anne's next teaching destination. For six years, she and Roger lived and worked in China, affording them the chance to explore that country. Anne and Roger retired to Iowa City, enjoying the cultural activities of the university and a UNESCO City of Literature. During their years abroad and in retirement, Anne and Roger traveled widely, visiting 34 countries and all seven continents. Anne is survived by her husband, Roger; and her brothers and their wives: Robert and Nancy Upmeyer of Solon, Carl and Rhonda Upmeyer of Eldridge and Eric and Patti Upmeyer of Vinton; along with seven nieces and nephews; and her aunt, Audrey Upmeyer of Maquoketa. Anne also is survived by her brothers-in-law and their wives and children: Gary and Jan Beermann of Marcus, Ron and Colette Beermann of West Union and Bryce and Cindy Beermann of West Union. She was preceded in death by her parents. According to Anne's wishes, her body will be donated to the University of Iowa hospitals to further their studies and teaching. Cards and memorials may be sent to Roger Beermann in care of Gay and Ciha Funeral Home, 2720 Muscatine Av., Iowa City, IA 52240, or sent to . To share a thought memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary