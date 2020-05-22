|
ANNETTA RUTH GRANT Fairfax Annetta Ruth Grant, 85, of Fairfax, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Private family services are being held. Burial: Immanuel Cemetery in Victor. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Annetta is survived by her children, Terry (Julia) Warnick of Victor, Nancy (Mark) Luepke of Clinton, Larry (Jan) Warnick of Hartwick, Jerry (Arlene) Warnick and Gary (Anna Hayek) Warnick, all of Victor, and Jeanne (Tim) McAdam of Fairfax; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Hall of Ingram, Texas. She was preceded in death by nine siblings. Annetta was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Cascade, the daughter of Edwin and Margaret Dunkel Hawkins. In 1953, she graduated from Marengo High School. Annetta worked as a secretary to the superintendent of HLV schools for many years, retiring in 1997. Annetta was active in church throughout her life and enjoyed time spent working in the church's pantry. She also was very involved in the American Legion. She loved gardening, reading, sewing and, most of all, spending time with her family. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hillside Wesleyan Church Food Pantry. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2020