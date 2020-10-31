ANNETTE E. MOORE Hiawatha Annette E. Moore, 81, of Hiawatha, passed away with her family at her side on Oct. 29, 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass and burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Jeff (Jane) Moore, Tony Moore, Randy Moore, Jackie (Eric) Mason and Christine (Brian) Aldrich; 11 grandchildren, Joseph Moore, Kendall (Nick) Baker, Chris Moore, Jodi Moore, Houston Moore, Jatanna Moore, Avery (Anna) Mason, Allie Mason, London Van Horbeck, Landon Moore and Chelesa Moore; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald (Virginia) Jensen, Robert (Sue) Jensen and Brian Jensen; and two sisters, Sharon (Duane) Johnson and Kay Jensen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph; her parents, Floyd and Wilma Jensen; grandson, Conner Mason; and brother, Richard Jensen. She was born Aug. 29, 1939, to Lloyd and Wilma Jensen of Oelwein, Iowa. Annette was a stay-at-home mom and eventually went back to work as the kids entered school. Joe and Annette were faithful members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, with Annette being part of the choir for several years. She was a devoted mother and supported her children in all their activities. She enjoyed being a snowbird every year in Texas and singing at hootenannies. Memorials may be made on her behalf to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hiawatha, Iowa. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com
.