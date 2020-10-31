1/1
Annette E. Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANNETTE E. MOORE Hiawatha Annette E. Moore, 81, of Hiawatha, passed away with her family at her side on Oct. 29, 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass and burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Jeff (Jane) Moore, Tony Moore, Randy Moore, Jackie (Eric) Mason and Christine (Brian) Aldrich; 11 grandchildren, Joseph Moore, Kendall (Nick) Baker, Chris Moore, Jodi Moore, Houston Moore, Jatanna Moore, Avery (Anna) Mason, Allie Mason, London Van Horbeck, Landon Moore and Chelesa Moore; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald (Virginia) Jensen, Robert (Sue) Jensen and Brian Jensen; and two sisters, Sharon (Duane) Johnson and Kay Jensen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph; her parents, Floyd and Wilma Jensen; grandson, Conner Mason; and brother, Richard Jensen. She was born Aug. 29, 1939, to Lloyd and Wilma Jensen of Oelwein, Iowa. Annette was a stay-at-home mom and eventually went back to work as the kids entered school. Joe and Annette were faithful members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, with Annette being part of the choir for several years. She was a devoted mother and supported her children in all their activities. She enjoyed being a snowbird every year in Texas and singing at hootenannies. Memorials may be made on her behalf to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hiawatha, Iowa. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved