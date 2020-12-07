Or Copy this URL to Share

ANNETTE LUTZ Cedar Rapids Annette Lutz, 52, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Private family service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at First Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, with Pastor Steve Knudson officiating. Annette was employed by St. Luke's Cardiology. She is survived by brothers, Tim Lutz (Sharlene) and Tony Lutz (Barb); sisters, Tammy Lutz and Anita Brandon (Wayne); and mother, Dorothy Lutz. She was preceded in death by father, Edward Lutz. Memorials may be donated to First Lutheran Church Cedar Rapids.



