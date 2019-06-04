|
ANTHONY "TONY" A. SIEVERDING Bellevue Anthony "Tony" A. Sieverding, 87, of Bellevue and formerly of Cascade and La Motte, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Asbury, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, also at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade. Burial with military honors will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte. Local arrangements are entrusted to Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to Mass on Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019