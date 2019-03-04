Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Casciato Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony C. "Tony" Casciato

Obituary Condolences Flowers ANTHONY "TONY" C. CASCIATO Marion Anthony "Tony" C. Casciato, 94, of Marion, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Hospice of Mercy in Cedar Rapids surrounded by members of his loving family. Tony joined his pre-deceased wife, Theresa (Terry), on what would have been their 70th wedding anniversary. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to Attilio and Amelia (Tamburro) Casciato, Tony enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania in 1942, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943, completed his education at Cornell University, graduating with a bachelor's in chemical engineering in 1947, and immediately served on the USS Midway as an engineering officer. He later served during the Korean War on the USS Bon Homme Richard and the USS Leyte. Tony began his engineering career at Honeywell in Philadelphia where he met Terry and married in 1949. Their love story resulted in a 67-year marriage, four children and their spouses, Tia and Bill Smallwood, Princeton, N.J., Tony and Vicki Casciato, Mason, Ohio, Barbara and Brian Worley, Marion, Iowa, and Rich and Tammie Casciato, Johnston, Iowa; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. There never has been a more generous, kind, witty, or authentic role model, mentor and friend. After early years in Levittown, Pa., Tony in 1969 relocated to Marshalltown, Iowa, as export sales manager for Fisher Controls (now Emerson). He rose in the ranks to general sales manager, Power & Sales Administration. His colleagues respected and admired many of Tony's traits – his intelligence, ability to forge meaningful relationships both inside and outside the company, humor, strong opinions, grace under pressure, and straightforward honesty and integrity. His retirement party in 1986 was attended by colleagues and friends from 18 states. Tony and Terry retired to Naples, Fla., and embarked on numerous adventures that included more than 20 trips to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean, and multiple vacations at the Jersey shore and throughout mainland U.S. They relocated to N.J. in 2010, and Tony returned to Iowa following Terry's death in 2017. Tony always will be in our hearts as being devoted to Terry and to his large and loving family. His wit, curiosity and intelligence carried over into every interaction, and each family member carries a storehouse of memories to last a lifetime. Interment will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in New Jersey, where Tony will join Terry for eternity. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or to local animal shelters. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries