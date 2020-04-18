Home

Anthony D. "Tony" Christiansen

ANTHONY "TONY" D. CHRISTIANSEN Stanwood Anthony "Tony" D. Christiansen, 56, of Stanwood, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services in Olin is caring for his family at this time. Tony was born Oct. 12, 1963, in Sterling, Ill. He attended Lincoln High School. For 26 years, he worked at PMX. He loved to be outdoors fishing, golfing or working on John Deere Tractors. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tena; son, Matthew; stepson, Jake Strosahl; his mom, Nancy Christiansen, and dad, Larry (Julie) Christiansen, all of Stanwood; sisters, Kathy LaMar of Lisbon and Tammy McEowen of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews, Allison Lamar, Kayla Smolek, Dustin Gavin. Jason Gavin, Zach McEowen and Alexis McEowen. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family in his honor. Online condolence may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020
