|
|
ANTHONY "TJ" JON JACOBI Brooklyn Anthony "TJ" Jon Jacobi, 53, of Brooklyn, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Chelsea, Iowa, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will be held after the service in the Chelsea Hall from 3 to 6 p.m. Private family burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chelsea at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019