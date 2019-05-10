ANTHONY "TONY" LEON GOODWIN Cedar Rapids Anthony "Tony" Leon Goodwin went to the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019. Tony was very active working as an advocate for the homeless people in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As well as a volunteer at the meal sites to help feed and better the lives of anyone that needed help. In addition, Tony was a CNA and did home health care. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Elinor Goodwin, and his birth mother, Peggy Lee Criger. He is survived by living family, Cynthia Groth, Kansas, Kristina Goodwin, Teresa Lambing, California, Barbara Berg, Arizona and Deedra Guereca, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Amanda, Teresa Jean, Rebecca, Derek, Carolyn, Jeremy, Jeffery, Virginia, Eric, Antonio, Samantha and Louis; Tony's sister, Barbara; and dear friends, Ruth, Brandon (Stephanie) and Kathy. We would like to invite everyone to come share in the release of balloons at Green Square Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, as we say or last "Goodbyes" to our Beloved Tony. Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2019