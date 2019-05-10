Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Leon "Tony" Goodwin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Leon "Tony" Goodwin Obituary
ANTHONY "TONY" LEON GOODWIN Cedar Rapids Anthony "Tony" Leon Goodwin went to the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019. Tony was very active working as an advocate for the homeless people in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As well as a volunteer at the meal sites to help feed and better the lives of anyone that needed help. In addition, Tony was a CNA and did home health care. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Elinor Goodwin, and his birth mother, Peggy Lee Criger. He is survived by living family, Cynthia Groth, Kansas, Kristina Goodwin, Teresa Lambing, California, Barbara Berg, Arizona and Deedra Guereca, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Amanda, Teresa Jean, Rebecca, Derek, Carolyn, Jeremy, Jeffery, Virginia, Eric, Antonio, Samantha and Louis; Tony's sister, Barbara; and dear friends, Ruth, Brandon (Stephanie) and Kathy. We would like to invite everyone to come share in the release of balloons at Green Square Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, as we say or last "Goodbyes" to our Beloved Tony.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now