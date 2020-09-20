ANTHONY W. "MOE" KLEIN Central City Anthony W. "Moe" Klein, 56, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services held at this time. A celebration of Moe's life for family and friends is being planned. Moe's remains will be resting up in the mountains of Colorado at a later date. Moe was born Feb. 12, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Delmar Dean and Constance "Connie" May (Wall) Klein. He was a 1983 graduate of Kennedy High School and went onto truck driving school. After more than 30 years, Moe was united in marriage to the Love of his life and whom he shared a home with, Barbara "Barbie" June Paulsen, on Sept. 8, 2018, in Central City. He was employed as a plant utility operator with PMX Industries for 23 years. Moe is a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 1024. When he was not working, Moe enjoyed spending time with family and loved mud-running on his ATV for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing and hunting. Moe enjoyed his many bear and elk hunting trips to Colorado and Canada for over 15 years. He and Barbie enjoyed making those trips together to Colorado, every year since 2014. Moe was not only a good teacher about gun-safety, he was very knowledgeable about many animals and insects of the outdoors. Moe and his charming wit and sense of humor will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbie Klein Paulsen; mother, Connie Wall; one son, Travis (Katie) Stolba; two brothers, Dan (Sara) Klein and Tracy (Linda) Klein; two sisters, Laura (Jeff Lynge) Klein Evans and Heidi (Will) Lis; 15 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Moe was preceded in death by his father and an older brother at infancy. Please share a memory of Moe at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
