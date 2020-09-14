ANTOINETTE "TONI" RASMUSSEN KRIEGER Iowa City Antoinette "Toni" Rasmussen Krieger went to be at home with family, friends, and our Lord on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a family committal service is planned. Memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice. Toni was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Exira, Iowa, to Chester Cole and Clara Kathryn Rasmussen. On Aug. 19, 1961, Toni married John Krieger in Iowa City, Iowa. Toni is survived by her husband, John, and their two daughters, Beth Blandford (Greg) of Allen, Texas, and Jane Meyer (Bob) of Dubuque, Iowa; four grandchildren, Isaac and Mattie Blandford and Katie and Ben Meyer; eight siblings and two sisters-in-law. The complete obituary with online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
.