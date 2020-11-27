APRIL DELILAH SPOONER-KOLEK Cedar Rapids April Delilah Spooner-Kolek was born Aug. 26, 1978, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Sharon and Jeffery Spooner Sr. She left this world on Nov. 24, 2020, after losing a courageous battle with COVID-19, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. April loved her family and friends, and had a spirit that could light up a room. Surviving are her husband, Adam Michael Kolek of 16 years, and their fur babies, Duke, Pebbles, Mia, Cuddles and Sissy; loving and supportive parents, Sharon and Jeffery Spooner Sr. and Ken and Ginni Kolek; brothers, Gregory (Jolene) Spooner and Jeffery (Erin) Spooner Jr.; nieces and nephew, Heather, Cassie and Adalyn Spooner, Samantha Miller, and Douglas and Lorelei Slater; uncle, Gary Fortner; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harlen and Mary Fortner and Ruby Chapman. Thank you to the team at Mercy Medical Center for your compassion and care. In lieu of flowers or cards, we ask that any monetary donations be donated in her name to one of her passions in life of either Special Olympics
Iowa or Cedar Valley Humane Society. All arrangements will be assisted by Teahen Funeral Home, and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a future time.