APRIL A. MABIE-BAHR Marion April A. Mabie-Bahr, 45, of Marion, formerly of Evansdale, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of April's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Community Baptist Church, located at 3290 Ninth St., Marion. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. April was born May 18, 1975, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Franklin "Frank" Garrett and Cheryl Rainey. She graduated from East Waterloo High School and went on to attend Hawkeye Tech Community College, obtaining her nursing degree. April served in the U.S. Army. She was united in marriage to Christopher H. Mabie-Bahr in 2008. They later separated. April worked as a licensed practical nurse, and later became a manager at Hardee's in Cedar Rapids for 10 years until she could no longer work due to her health. She enjoyed collecting bears and loved spending time with her family. April will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. April is survived and lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Danielle Beasley (Austin Wisenhofer), Alleyah Rainey and Catherine Mabie-Bahr; three grandchildren, Brendan, Zeus and Izabella, and one granddaughter on the way, Sophia; parents, Frank and Cheryl Garrett; husband, Christopher Mabie-Bahr; eight siblings, Sally (Kenny) McAdoo, Rhonda Gates, Jeff (Joni) Lewis, Danny (Carla) Garrett, Penny (Rod) Trent, Mary (Greg) Nobles, Molly Goldy and Tina Perdue; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one sister, Brandy Rainey.



