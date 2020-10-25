1/1
April Mabie-Bahr
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share April's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
APRIL A. MABIE-BAHR Marion April A. Mabie-Bahr, 45, of Marion, formerly of Evansdale, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of April's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Community Baptist Church, located at 3290 Ninth St., Marion. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. April was born May 18, 1975, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Franklin "Frank" Garrett and Cheryl Rainey. She graduated from East Waterloo High School and went on to attend Hawkeye Tech Community College, obtaining her nursing degree. April served in the U.S. Army. She was united in marriage to Christopher H. Mabie-Bahr in 2008. They later separated. April worked as a licensed practical nurse, and later became a manager at Hardee's in Cedar Rapids for 10 years until she could no longer work due to her health. She enjoyed collecting bears and loved spending time with her family. April will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. April is survived and lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Danielle Beasley (Austin Wisenhofer), Alleyah Rainey and Catherine Mabie-Bahr; three grandchildren, Brendan, Zeus and Izabella, and one granddaughter on the way, Sophia; parents, Frank and Cheryl Garrett; husband, Christopher Mabie-Bahr; eight siblings, Sally (Kenny) McAdoo, Rhonda Gates, Jeff (Joni) Lewis, Danny (Carla) Garrett, Penny (Rod) Trent, Mary (Greg) Nobles, Molly Goldy and Tina Perdue; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one sister, Brandy Rainey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved