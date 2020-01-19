|
ARBUTUS "BOOTIE" DAVIS Cedar Rapids Arbutus "Bootie" Lorraine Milroy Davis, 90, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral service: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation: Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Funeral Homes. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Bootie was born to William and Ethel (Boots) Milroy on July 16, 1929. She spent most of her life in the Cedar Rapids area. She moved to Manchester for a few years, where she graduated from Oneida Consolidated High School. On Dec. 7, 1947, she married Kenneth H. Davis at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They returned to Cedar Rapids for her remaining life. They were blessed with four sons and a daughter, Kenny Ray (deceased), twins Dennis W. (Pat) and Daniel R. (deceased), Roxi (John) McCrane and Scott (Birgit), Tailfingen, Germany. She had 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ken; two sons, six brothers and four sisters, making her the last of that Milroy generation. She also was preceded by a great-grandson, Blake. She worked at Collins Radio for 23 years as a test repair inspector. After retiring, she did volunteer work at St. Luke's Hospital and Westminster Church. You'd always find her in a kitchen doing a volunteer job for someone. She was a lifelong member for Westminster Presbyterian Church and served on many boards there. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling, which included many trips to Europe. Her biggest joy in her life was spending time with her family. Memorials to be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020