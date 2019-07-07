ARDIS ANNE HEIKEN HAGEN Monticello Ardis Hagen, 87, of Monticello, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Services will be held Aug. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello, with a visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. before the service. Ardis Anne Heiken Hagen was born March 7, 1932, in Monticello, Iowa, to parents Ben and Martha (Hanken) Heiken. Ardis attended rural Jones County schools and graduated from Monticello High School in 1950. She married Donald Hagen on May 17, 1953, at Zion Lutheran in Wyoming, Iowa. They made their home in Anamosa until 1986, when they moved to Monticello. After her children graduated from high school, she was employed by the Jones County Clerk's Office in Anamosa. Ardis was active in her church, 4-H, study groups, garden club and civic organizations, with numerous volunteering. She enjoyed music, reading, her circle, 94 Club and her Java group. She will be missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Don Hagen; children, Denise (Steve) Secrist of Sparta, Wis., and Jeff Hagen of Woodbury, Minn.; grandchildren, Brad Secrist of Lakeville, Minn., Derek (Autumn) Hagen of Argusville, N.D., Vanessa (Chris) McClure of Woodbury, Minn., and Kyle (Kayla) Hagen of St. Paul, Minn.; five great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Marilyn) Heiken; and a sister-in-law, Mary Classen. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hagen; an infant brother, James; a sister, Treva Quick; and a foster brother, Charles Classen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at iowacremation.com. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019