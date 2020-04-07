|
|
ARDITH MAE MERRITT Aldie, Va. Ardith Mae Merritt, 90, of 41441 Autumn Sun Dr., Aldie, Va., 20105, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Tribute at One Loudoun Assisted Living Care Center, Ashburn, Va., of complications resulting from an infection. Ardith will be buried at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery later this year. Exact date to be determined. Survivors include her daughter, Judith A. Patrick and husband, Paul, of Aldie, Va.; three grandchildren, Amanda Hardy, Paul Patrick Jr. and Meghan Patrick; a brother, Lee Rathje; as well as four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Merritt; as well as her brothers, Henry Rathje Jr. and Glenn Rathje; and her parents. Ardith was born Feb. 9, 1930, in Van Horne, Iowa, to Henry and Emma Rathje. She married Jack D. Merritt on June 28, 1953. Ardith worked for Rockwell International for over 30 years before retiring in 1992. She was a member of Vine and Branches Lutheran Church in Aldie, Va. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, Iowa, before her move to Virginia in 2016. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020