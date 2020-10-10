ARDITH ROSE CONDRY Anamosa Ardith Rose Condry of Anamosa, died Oct. 6, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Anamosa, with the Rev. Rodger Good officiating. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to the time of service at the church. Masks, properly fitted over the mouth and nose, must be worn and social distancing must be practiced at all times at the church. By visiting goettschonline.com
you may share your memories, thoughts and condolences with the family. Survivors include four sons, Ron (Linda) of Maplewood, N.J., Dale Jr. (Donna) of Anamosa, David (Jane) of Riverside, Calif., Gary (Jacque) of Phoenix, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two step-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Sr.; her parents; three brothers, John, Dick and Stan; two sisters, Dorothy Huebner and Marge Kehoe; and two grandchildren, Robert Condry and Amanda Krizan; and one stepgrandson, Darel Secrist. Ardith Rose Hale was born Oct. 9, 1923, in Cass Township, Anamosa. She was the daughter of Clifford Hale and M. Margaret (Cowdrey) Hale. On Sept. 12, 1942, Ardith married Dale Condry Sr. in Platteville, Wis. Dale and Ardith moved to Anamosa in 1951 and ran their own jewelry store until 1972. Ardith was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Spending time with her family and friends were her greatest joys. She admitted to enjoying an occasional trip to the casino, as well as playing cards and bingo. She had a passion for golf and was seen on the Wapsipinicon golf course at the age of 92 when she enthusiastically tried her hand at putting. She was very competitive, questioning, "Can I keep my handicap in heaven?" In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Congregational United Church of Christ or donor's choice.