|
|
ARDYTH QUINN SOPPE Cedar Rapids Ardyth Quinn Soppe, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home. Memorial services at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from noon until service time Thursday at the chapel. Survivors include her daughter, Shelley (Craig) McDowell of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Aaron (Casey) McDowell of Cary, N.C., Brian (Katiane) McDowell of Cedar Rapids and Jason McDowell of Omaha, Neb.; a niece, Nancy (Joel) Markert of Baton Rouge, La.; and a nephew, David (Georletti) Holroyd of Peru. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; a sister, Doris Holroyd; brother-in-law, John Holroyd; and an infant son, Michael. Ardyth was born Aug. 14, 1926, in Marshalltown, the daughter of Charles and Anna Quinn. She graduated from the University of Iowa in 1948 with a degree in political science. On Aug. 13, 1949, she married Edward M. Soppe in Marshalltown. Edward passed away in 1976. Ardyth was a substitute teacher for several years at Jefferson High School. She later worked at Coe College in the library and most recently she was a claims specialist at Job Service of Iowa. She retired from there in 1991 after many years of service. Ardyth was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed travel both domestic as well as around the world. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed the time spent with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to express their thanks to the staffs at Keystone Cedars and St. Luke's Hospice for the wonderful care given to Ardyth. Please leave a message or tribute to the Soppe family on the website, www.cedarmemorial.com under oituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019