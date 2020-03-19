|
ARLENE ANN (COOK) SVOBODA Mechanicsville Arlene Ann (Cook) Svoboda, 89, of Mechanicsville, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Arlene was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Mechanicsville, the daughter of Forest and Mary (Cook) Cook. She graduated from Mechanicsville Consolidated School. She married Glen Svoboda on Aug. 7, 1948. Arlene and Buster farmed their entire lives. He died in 1995. Survivors include her son, Chuck (Colleen) of Mechanicsville; special niece, Patricia Albaugh of Mechanicsville; granddaughters, Jennifer (Steve) Gaunt and Kimberly (Chris) Potter; great-granddaughter, Aleah Potter; several step-grandchildren; and extended family members, special friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Inis Huffman; parents; sister, Lucille Albaugh; brothers, Lowell, Dale and Donald Cook. Arlene was a member of the United Methodist Church and very involved in church activities which included Pie Committee, volunteering at the Mechanicsville Care Initiatives Skilled Nursing Facility, and Senior Dining Meals delivery. She will be remembered for her peanut clusters, pickled ham and sharing her homemade tarts. Arlene was a caring person who always was there for anyone whenever they needed anything. She didn't know how to say "no." She could be counted on to pitch in where needed. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to . Please share your support and memories with Arlene's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020