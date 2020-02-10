Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Arlene Anne Ortgies


1937 - 2020
Arlene Anne Ortgies Obituary
ARLENE ANNE ORTGIES Cedar Rapids Arlene Anne Ortgies, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a sudden illness. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, with a one-hour visitation before the service and inurnment to follow. Arlene was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Wayne Township Jones County, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Flossie (Weighels) Allen. She graduated from Anamosa High School and married Larry on June 5, 1955. Arlene worked many years at the Grand Lodge of Iowa and then Acne Graphics. She frequently had lunch with her high school class members and former coworkers. Arlene enjoyed getting together with her many lifelong friends. Her passion was animals, especially her beloved dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Francis Allen. Arlene is survived by her husband, Larry S. Ortgies; a son, Cal (Kandy) Ortgies; two grandchildren, Chris (Katie) Ortgies and Sean (Kelsey) Ortgies; four great-grandchildren, George, Prudence, Frederick and James; and her beloved dog, Joey. Our family is fortunate for the care she received in the Palliative Care Unit and Hospice Unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -