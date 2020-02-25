Home

Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Arlene Barrow


1948 - 2020
ARLENE MARIE BARROW Cedar Rapids Arlene Marie Barrow, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Feb 22, 2020, in Florida with family after a heartfelt battle with cancer. Celebration of Life services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Brosh Chapel. A full obituary will be in Wednesday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
