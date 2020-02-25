|
ARLENE MARIE BARROW Cedar Rapids Arlene Marie Barrow, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Feb 22, 2020, in Florida with family after a heartfelt battle with cancer. Celebration of Life services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Brosh Chapel. A full obituary will be in Wednesday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020