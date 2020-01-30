|
ARLENE EMMA REEVES Cedar Rapids Arlene Emma Reeves, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: St. John Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday after 9 a.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Arlene is survived by her three sons, Steve (Cindy) of Freemont, Brian (Jerilyn) of Cedar Rapids and Mike (Betty) of Dickeyville; her two daughters, Jodee (Richard) Pahl of Shawano, Wis., and Susan (Keith) Gudenkauf of Delhi; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and special friend John Henry and his daughters, Barb, Janice and Terri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 1993; and grandson, Jacob Reeves. Arlene was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Bellevue, the daughter of Arthur and Mabelanna Brown Goepfert. She graduated from Bellevue High School. On April 14, 1956, she married Earl Reeves in Bellevue. Arlene was a technician in the central supply department for UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital for many years. Arlene liked the Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball, bowling and fishing. She also enjoyed going to the casino, bingo, Sunday morning polka and family gatherings. Arlene will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020