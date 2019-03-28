ARLENE EVELYN CROW Hiawatha Arlene Evelyn Crow, 95, of Hiawatha, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hiawatha Care Center. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Arlene was born July 7, 1923, the daughter of Frank and Ellen (Schindhelm) Goettle, in Iowa City, Iowa. She was married to Newell L. Crow Sr. on Jan. 3, 1944, in Iowa City. Arlene worked at home and also for Linn-Mar schools in the cafeteria for more than 10 years. She enjoyed many hobbies, including cooking, dancing, listening to country music, walking and socializing. Arlene loved spending time in her garden, where she grew all types of flowers. One of her favorite chores to do was mowing the lawn. Arlene was a member of Antioch Christian Church. Survivors include her three children, Newell "Sonny" (Marcia) Crow Jr., Gary Crow and Donna (Marty) Robbins; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Helen Norris; three grandsons; six brothers; and one sister. Memorials may be directed to the at or the at in memory of Arlene. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary