Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Crow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Evelyn Crow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene Evelyn Crow Obituary
ARLENE EVELYN CROW Hiawatha Arlene Evelyn Crow, 95, of Hiawatha, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hiawatha Care Center. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Arlene was born July 7, 1923, the daughter of Frank and Ellen (Schindhelm) Goettle, in Iowa City, Iowa. She was married to Newell L. Crow Sr. on Jan. 3, 1944, in Iowa City. Arlene worked at home and also for Linn-Mar schools in the cafeteria for more than 10 years. She enjoyed many hobbies, including cooking, dancing, listening to country music, walking and socializing. Arlene loved spending time in her garden, where she grew all types of flowers. One of her favorite chores to do was mowing the lawn. Arlene was a member of Antioch Christian Church. Survivors include her three children, Newell "Sonny" (Marcia) Crow Jr., Gary Crow and Donna (Marty) Robbins; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Helen Norris; three grandsons; six brothers; and one sister. Memorials may be directed to the at or the at in memory of Arlene. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now