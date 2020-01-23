|
|
ARLENE L. PRATHER Iowa City Arlene L. Prather, 95, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the services at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Essence of Life Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Arlene's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Arlene LaVonne Miller was born Dec. 20, 1924, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn and Bertha (Brown) Miller. She graduated from Fremont High School in Fremont, Iowa. On Dec. 28, 1941, she married Kenneth I. Prather in Lancaster, Mo. The couple and their family made their home in Oskaloosa until moving to Iowa City in 1960. Here she was busy raising her family, but also was a media assistant at three different elementary schools in the Iowa City district: Horace Mann, Longfellow and Grant Wood. She had worked at Owens Brush before she started her long career at the schools. Her family includes her children, Charlene Brummel, Kenneth "Gene" Prather (Wanda), Pamela Prather and Patricia Van Hoever (David); 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son-in-law, Ken Brummel; a brother, Harold Miller; and her sister, Lois Alderman.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020