ARLENE LAVAUN RITZE BARCLAY Central City Arlene LaVaun Ritze Barclay, 90 of Central City, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. She was born in Lafayette, Iowa, to Glenn and Murl (Helbig) Ritze. She graduated from Alburnett High School in 1945 and Paris Beauty School in 1949 and worked in the world of cosmetology for 39 years. She married Warren Barclay in June 1950. After retirement, they moved to Tucson Ariz., to be near their three granddaughters. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Central City, and served in many different capacities locally and the district and conference levels. She attended and served at New Life Wesleyan Church in Tucson. She was a member of Iowa Eastern Star, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary. Arlene enjoyed golf, shuffleboard, Bridge, quilting, painting, crafts, piano, organ, Bible study, travel, family and friends. Arlene was preceded in death by husband, Warren, passing in 2016; and grandchild, Sheila Barclay. She is survived by son, Gene Barclay (Elaine), Panama City, Fla.; daughter, Deanna Downard (Gary), Tucson, Ariz.; granddaughters, Liberty Daniels (Shawn), Holly Groh (James) and Brittany Whaling (Bradley); great-grandchildren, Courtney, Taylor (Dillion), Ethan, Isabell, Abigail, Harper and Bristol; great-great-grandchildren, Bennett and Harrison. Memorial service and burial for Warren and Arlene will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at First United Methodist Church, 216 Commercial St., Central City, IA 52214. Burial in Mount Clark Cemetery following.