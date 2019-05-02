Home

Arlene Lucille (Wilhelmi) Andrew Obituary
ARLENE LUCILLE (WILHELMI) ANDREW Vinton Arlene Lucille (Wilhelmi) Andrew, 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 30, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Following a luncheon at the church, interment will be held at Mound Cemetery, rural Watkins. Memorials may be left for Trinity Lutheran Church or the family. Please wear casual clothing… Arlene would want that. Arlene was born on March 5, 1919, in rural Van Horne, the daughter of Peter and Clara (Kerkman) Wilhelmi. She graduated from Newhall High School in 1936. On Oct. 4, 1940, Arlene married Virgil Andrew at the St. John Lutheran parsonage, northwest of Newhall. Arlene was an active farm wife, working side by side with Virgil, raising cattle, hogs, chickens, geese and ducks. She also tended a large garden. In 1980, they retired and moved to Vinton, where she continued to garden and enjoy cooking and canning. She loved camping and fishing and enjoyed fishing trips to Canada. Arlene loved her family and her savior, Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Judy) Andrew of Bettendorf, Duane (Cindi) Andrew of Luzerne and Diane (Duce) Holland of Blairstown; nine grandchildren, Kimberly, Kristina, Karmen, Jason, Julie, Tyrone, Dustan, Danielle and Damian; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil, in 2005; her son, Danny, in 2009; two brothers, Myron and Glenn Wilhelmi; and her sister, Norma Flickinger. The family wishes to thank the staff at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab for their loving care. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2019
