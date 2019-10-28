|
ARLENE MARIE POSPISIL Lisbon Arlene Marie Pospisil, 84, of Lisbon, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Brosh Chapel & The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Czech National Cemetery for Arlene as well as inurnment for her son Darrel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Brosh Chapel. Arlene was born May 3, 1935, in Fairfax, the daughter of Louis J. and Elsie B. (Pavis) Doskocil. Arlene was united in marriage to Charles Pospisil on April 8, 1954, in Springfield, Mo. Together, they farmed for many years in the Fairfax and Lisbon area. She enjoyed dancing, church garage sales and auctions, gardening and watching birds, especially cardinals. Arlene celebrated her Czech heritage and playing her accordions. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arlene is survived by her sons, Duane (Sheryl) of Lisbon and David (Mary Mitchell) of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Valencia Pospisil of Fairfax; grandchildren, Stephanie (Nick) Nevins, Lindsey (Andrew Elam) Pospisil, Brittany (Jeremy) Kelly, Aaron (Lori St. John) Pospisil, Kayla Pospisil (Stephen Smith) and Chris Pospisil; great-grandchildren, Kasey (Ryan) Nevins, Drake Pospisil, Ella and Layla Elam, Syrina, Leo and Alexa Kelly, and Felix and Lennix Smith; sister-in-law, Louise Doskocil; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, on Aug. 13, 2008; son, Darrel, on April 1, 2019; twin boys at birth; brothers, Lumir and Elmer Doskocil; and sister, Gladys (Louie) Tesar. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019