ARLENE ROSE MAAS Williamsburg Arlene Rose Maas passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo at the age of 91. Arlene is survived by her children, Michael (Sandi) Maas of Mendota, Ill., Stewart (Deb) Maas of Marengo, Iowa, Patricia Maas of Williamsburg, Iowa, and Phillip (Tammy) Maas of Conroy, Iowa; six beloved grandchildren, Tyler Maas (Kelsey Witte-Maas), Jared Maas (Abigail), Kelsey Maas (Alex Gulck), Tierney Maas, Garrett Maas and Conner Maas; two beloved great-grandchildren, Derek Lee, and Coralie Arlene; brother-in-law, Ed (Carol) Maas; and stepbrothers, Donald and Gary Niemeier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; her parents, Henry and Susetta Stichweh; two sisters, Aurelia Krull and Loraine Mommens; her stepfather, Emil Niemeier; her brother-in-law, Richard Maas; stepbrother, Richard Niemeier; and her beloved grandson, Derek Stewart Maas. Celebration of Life service will be 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until service time. A memorial fund has been established for Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Interparish School, Essence of Life Hospice or Highland Ridge. Messages and tributes may be directed to www.powellfuneralhomes.com
. Social distancing and face masks will be required at the church. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for services.