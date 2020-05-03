|
|
ARLENE RUTAN Marion Arlene Rutan, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on April 30, 2020. The family will be holding a private graveside service with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arlene Marie Galli was born on Oct. 7, 1927, in Waubeek, Iowa, to John and Anne (Brislawn) Galli. Arlene was united in marriage to John Rutan on Aug. 28, 1947, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Rockwell Collins for 18 years and she retired in 1985. Arlene enjoyed traveling and playing cards. Those left to honor Arlene's memory are her children, Jim (Vicki) Rutan, Sue (Roger) Nodurft, Carol (Jerry) Rammelsberg, Nancy (Bernie) Hayes, Kathleen Bolduan, Sandy (Gary) Bachman and Jeff Rutan; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two brothers, Jim Galli and Bill Galli. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Bob; and a sister, Trudy. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion or Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020