Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Rutan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Rutan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Rutan Obituary
ARLENE RUTAN Marion Arlene Rutan, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on April 30, 2020. The family will be holding a private graveside service with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arlene Marie Galli was born on Oct. 7, 1927, in Waubeek, Iowa, to John and Anne (Brislawn) Galli. Arlene was united in marriage to John Rutan on Aug. 28, 1947, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Rockwell Collins for 18 years and she retired in 1985. Arlene enjoyed traveling and playing cards. Those left to honor Arlene's memory are her children, Jim (Vicki) Rutan, Sue (Roger) Nodurft, Carol (Jerry) Rammelsberg, Nancy (Bernie) Hayes, Kathleen Bolduan, Sandy (Gary) Bachman and Jeff Rutan; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two brothers, Jim Galli and Bill Galli. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Bob; and a sister, Trudy. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion or Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -