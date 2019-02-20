ARLENE M. SPARKS Cedar Rapids Arlene M. Sparks, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Evergreen Estates III in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Arlene is survived by her children, Kathleen Sewell of Cedar Rapids, Bruce (Delaine) Sparks Jr. of Springfield, Ill., Rochelle Sparks and Annette (Mike) Messina, both of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, John Scroggins, Belinda (Barry) Mulshine, Nicholas (Janet) Turkal, Jillian (Nick) Blanchard and Cooper Messina; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Kenneth Sewell; second husband, Bruce Sparks Sr.; two brothers, Forrest Edwards and Glen Edwards; a sister, Frances Troutner; and a granddaughter, Julie Scroggins-Bennett. Arlene was born Aug. 29, 1925, in the area around Traer, Iowa, the daughter of Orphace and Ella (Wogatzke) Edwards. She was employed at Killian's department store and retired from Armstrong's department store after 40-plus years of service. Arlene enjoyed shopping, gardening and tending to her flower beds. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arlene will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend to many. Arlene's family would like to extend many thanks to all nurses, friends and family who gave her support and showed her kindness. Also, a special thanks to the staff and residents at Evergreen Estates III. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary