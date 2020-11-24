ARLENE T. STEFFEN Luxemburg Arlene T. Steffen, 91, of Luxemburg, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dustin Vu will officiate. Social distancing and masks are required during the funeral Mass. Arlene was born May 25, 1929, in Petersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Aloysius and Abeline (Klostermann) Nurre. She married David Steffen on May 31, 1954, in Petersburg, Iowa. Together they raised a family of nine children in Luxemburg. Mom will be dearly missed. She lived a full life and always put her family before herself. She was a dear friend to all of her kids and knew just the right thing to say and do to help them through. She will be remembered living life to the fullest. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards and laughing. Arlene and Dave enjoyed wintering in Texas, as well as fishing and gardening when in Iowa. She lovingly crocheted afghans for her family and her flower beds were almost as beautiful as she was. Arlene and Dave enjoyed a lifetime together and celebrated 66 years of marriage. Their togetherness has shaped each and every one of her children. Survivors include her husband, Dave; her children, Connie (David J.) Steffen of Garber, Jeff (Sherri) Steffen of Luxemburg, Carla (Brad) Milbert of Dyersville, Marilyn (Kevin) Langel of Epworth, Chuck (Lisa) Steffen of Hiawatha, Rick (Diane) Steffen of Luxemburg, Jill (Jeff) Hoeger of Port Barrington, Ill., Jenny Schute of Epworth and Jodie (Matt) McDermott of Epworth, 34 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Helen) Nurre of Manchester, Rosemary Nickol of Dyersville, Kenny (Dottie) Nurre of Rockford, Ill., and Gary (Rita) Nurre of Petersburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Verna Mae (Julius) Steffen, Charlie (Alice) Nurre and Alfred "Fritz" (Rosemarie) Nurre; in-laws, Bernice (Carl) Decker, Tharsilla (Joe) Gerdemann, Lorraine (Frank) Lentz, Reynold (Mildred) Steffen, Leonard (Marie) Steffen and Wilfred (Florence) Steffen; and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, HomeInstead and the first responder and ambulance services for their assistance and compassionate care. Cards and memorials may be sent to Arlene Steffen, in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com
