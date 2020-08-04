ARLENE MAE (KAISER) STURTZ Vinton Arlene Mae (Kaiser) Sturtz, 95, passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2020, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Vinton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. Private family graveside services will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Arlene is survived by her oldest son, Dennis and his wife, Rosalee Sturtz, Vinton; and daughter, Linda Sturtz, Minneapolis, Minn. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Arlene and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com
.