Arlene Sturtz
1925 - 2020
ARLENE MAE (KAISER) STURTZ Vinton Arlene Mae (Kaiser) Sturtz, 95, passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2020, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Vinton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. Private family graveside services will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Arlene is survived by her oldest son, Dennis and his wife, Rosalee Sturtz, Vinton; and daughter, Linda Sturtz, Minneapolis, Minn. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Arlene and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Vinton Presbyterian Church
AUG
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Vinton Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
