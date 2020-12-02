ARLENE H. TROYER Iowa City Arlene H. Troyer, 86, of Iowa City, passed away Nov. 30, 2020, of COVID-19. Arlene was united in marriage to Carroll Wright (CW) Troyer on March 7, 1953. She worked at Procter & Gamble in Iowa City for more than 30 years. Arlene had many talents. To name a few, she was a wonderful seamstress and an amazing cook. She loved creating flower arrangements and decorating for the holidays. She enjoyed making jewelry and scrapbooking until her hands no longer allowed. But, most of all, Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family. Arlene was a very kind and caring person to all she met. She was loved by many and will be missed. She is survived by two sons, Randy (Sharon) Troyer of Kalona, Iowa, and Dennis (Vicki) Troyer of Olathe, Kan.; four grandchildren, Ben Troyer, Grant Troyer (fiancee Grace Hingl), Shannon Troyer and Brandon Troyer; and her sister, Darlene (Graham) Crow of San Antonio, Texas. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, CW; her sister, Wyvonna; and brothers, Melvin, Bud and Jack. Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Arlene and her family. Because of COVID-19, there will be no visitation. The family will hold a private cemetery service. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory can be made to Care Initiatives Hospice in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
