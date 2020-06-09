Arlene Wilhelm
ARLENE H. WILHELM Manchester Arlene H. Wilhelm, 88, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. Arlene is survived by her children, David Wilhelm of Manchester, Diane (Stephen) Wilhelm-Johnson of Port Washington, Wis., Donna Lintern of Homosassa, Fla., Mike (Rhonda) Wilhelm of Manchester, Mary (Mike) Knipper of Dyersville, Tom (Jo) Wilhelm of Manchester, Vicki (Brian) Rhenstrom of Marion, Steven Wilhelm of Bad Viebel, Germany, Ann (Rick) Pech of Winthrop, Kate (Dan) McNeal of Cedar Rapids, Phil (Molly) Wilhelm of Robins and Gary Wilhelm of Cedar Rapids; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. A private family Scripture service will be held. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
