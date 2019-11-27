|
ARLIN ZULEMA AYALA WURTH Tiffin Arlin Zulema Ayala Wurth, 53, of Tiffin, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, IA 52240. A time of remembrance and prayer will be at 7 p.m. with Father Stephen Witt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice. Arlin was born Dec. 8, 1965, in El Paso de los Jalapas, Progreso Guastayoya, Guatemala, the daughter of Cupertino and Edith Ayala. She graduated from Clemente High School in Chicago and received her BSN from Aurora University in Aurora, Ill. Arlin was united in marriage to Michael Wurth on Aug. 3, 1996. She was currently working for the Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center. Arlin enjoyed running, participating in multiple races including 5-Ks and marathons. She also loved to garden and take photos of sunsets. Arlin was very proud of her Latina heritage. Arlin is survived by her husband, Mike of Tiffin; two sons, Michael and Nicholas, both of Iowa City; mother, Edith Ayala of Chicago; three siblings, Dionel, Wesley and Ana; mother-in-law, Doris Wurth of Iowa City; six sisters and brother-in-law; her Labradoodle, Gracie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arlin was preceded in death by her sister, Lilliana; and nephew, Sergio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019