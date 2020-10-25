ARLO DEAN MILLER Greenwood, Mo. Arlo Dean Miller, 65, of Greenwood, Mo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. There will be no services. He battled through diabetes. Arlo is survived by his parents, Arlo and Carol Miller and sister, Laura Miller. "Deaner" had many friends and family who loved him dearly. He graduated with the Class of 1973 from Prairie High School and retired from AT&T. He enjoyed watching all sports and mostly was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a love for animals, especially his dogs.



