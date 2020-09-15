ARNELLA COMSTOCK Oxford Junction Arnella Comstock, 70, of Oxford Junction, Iowa, passed away Sept. 8, 2020. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Home, 221 N. Second Ave., Oxford Junction. Arnella Thomsen Comstock was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Leon Thomsen (1962) and Wilma Marjorie Stowers Thomsen (2007); and her brothers, Walter Hans Thomsen (1979) and Mathias "Martin" Thomsen (2009) She is survived by her husband, Jerad "Jerry" H. Comstock. She also is survived by her siblings, Alesea Smith (Dale), Arnold Thomsen Jr., Mag Scheepers (Don), Lloyd Thomsen (Ernestine), Jon Thomsen (Laurie) and Monica Metsker; two nieces, eight nephews, six great-nieces and 10 great-nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store