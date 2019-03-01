Resources More Obituaries for Arnold Lueken Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arnold Herman Lueken

Obituary Condolences Flowers ARNOLD HERMAN LUEKEN Colesburg Arnold Herman Lueken, 92, of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. He was born on Nov. 13, 1926, in Luxemburg, the oldest of eight children of Herman and Marie (Ries) Lueken. Arnold grew up on a farm near Luxemburg. Following his father's lead, Arnold joined the U.S. Army and completed his basic training at Fort Bragg, N.C. He was very proud to serve his country from 1945 through 1947, which took him to Germany, and leaving his tour of duty with the rank of T-4. Arnold received the opportunity of a lifetime in 2010 when given the chance to go to Washington, D.C. His family thanks the Honor Flight of Greater Dubuque for giving him that opportunity and his cherished memories. On Dec. 30, 1947, Arnold was united in marriage to Bernice E. Wedewer at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna. Together, they managed a very successful farming operation south of Colesburg, with their greatest accomplishment being their six children. Those left to cherish his memory are his six children, Shirley Lueken of Clearwater, Fla., Lois (Dennis) Steines, of Dyersville, Jan (Ruth) Lueken of Colesburg, David (Judy) Lueken of Greeley, Jeffrey (Terri) Lueken of Anamosa and Steven (Jill) Lueken of Colesburg; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and his five siblings, Rita Engelken of Greeley, Mildred (Al) Lombard of Iowa City, Paul (Luella) Lueken of Garber, Willie (JoAnn) Lueken of Durango and Donald (Mikki) Lueken of Sherrill; and sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Elaine Lueken of Dyersville, Elaine (Francis) Vonderhaar of New Vienna, Kathleen Trenkamp of Dyersville and Joan Wedewer of Dubuque. Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice, in 2013; a grandson, Brian Steines, in 1993; his parents, Herman and Marie (Ries) Lueken; his father and-mother-in-law, Art and Clara (Bildstein) Wedewer; one sister, Anna Mae Tobin; one brother, Robert Lueken; sisters-in-law, Helen Deppe and Darlene Wedewer; and brothers-in-law, Alfed Tobin, Howard "Bud" Wedewer, Leon Wedewer, Dave Wedewer, Lawrence Deppe and Albert Trenkamp. Arnold's family would like to express a sincere thank-you to all of his wonderful caregivers who crossed paths with Dad along his journey, especially all of his doctors and nursing staff at Guttenberg and Dubuque, for taking such wonderful care of him over the years. To the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and their team of doctors and nurses for giving him additional time by replacing his heart valve with a pig valve in 2016. If it weren't for all of them understanding our dad's health problems, we would not have had him with us this long. He lived beyond their medical expectations. And lastly, to Lincolnwood Assisted Living and Convalescent Home staff in Edgewood, which Dad called his home for the past several months. Thank you all! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Patrick or St. Mark Catholic Cemeteries or a . Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, Iowa, with the Rev. John Haugen and the Rev. Carl Ries concelebrating. Military honors will immediately follow the Mass. Visitation: 1 to 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood. Inurnment at a later date, St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Colesburg, Iowa. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries