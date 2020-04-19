|
ARRIS ECKSTEIN Newhall Arris Eckstein, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids. Memorial services will be held at a later date, with interment at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Memorials may be directed to the Newhall First Responders. Arris was born June 7, 1927, in Shell Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn and Alberta (Scoles) Avery. She graduated from Clarksville High School. On Feb. 10, 1948, she was united in marriage to Wallace Eckstein in Waverly. Arris worked as a dental assistant for a number of years and she and her husband owned and operated Wally's Tap & Grill in Newhall. Arris was a devoted Cub fan and loved playing cards, and bowling, both participating and watching on TV. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, and looking forward to the birth of her second great-grandchild. She is survived by her children, Terrie (Scott) Seibert of Cedar Rapids, Debbie Carolan and friend Rick McDonald of Charles City and Larry Eckstein of Atkins; three grandchildren, Trevor (Alexandra) Carolan of Phoenix, Ariz., and Brenna Carolan and Shay Carolan, both of Charles City; great-granddaughter, Brilynn Hunt of Charles City and one on the way; her brother, Neil (Barb) Avery of Kearney, Neb.; and her sister, Avery (Steve) Clow of Ankeny. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wally; brother, Darrell Avery; and sister, Carrie Deuell. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020