ARTHUR "ART" AND JEANNETTE REUSCH Cedar Rapids Arthur 'Art' Max Reusch, 89, and Jeannette Ann (Hof) Reusch, 90, both of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, and Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, respectfully, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner, Iowa. Art was born Feb. 5, 1930, in Edgewood, Iowa, to Andrew Max and Gertrude (Borton) Reusch. Jeannette was born March 4, 1929, in Sumner, Iowa, to Carl and Lula (Messerer) Hof Sr. On Jan. 7, 1951, Art and Jeannette married in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After Art served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he and Jeannette moved to Cedar Rapids. Art began working at the U.S. Post Office as a mechanic and mail carrier and retired from there in 1995. After being a stay at home mother, Jeannette worked as an executive assistant at FMC and retired from there in 1995. Art and Jeannette were active members of St. James United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Art served on the church board of trustees and did much of the maintenance and repairs and Jeannette served on several United Methodist women's groups. Art also was a 32nd Degree Mason, past master and served as a clown for special Mason events and parades. Art was a great woodworker and made several pieces for the church and friends and family. Jeannette enjoyed sewing, making porcelain dolls and figures, and collecting bells and Christmas snow villages. Through the years, they passed many of their beautiful creations to family and friends who will cherish them forever. Survivors include children and their spouses, Arthur Max (Diane) Reusch Jr. of St Louis and Allan (Evie) Reusch of Macomb, Ill.; son-in-law, Randy Limkemann of East Lyme, Conn.; Art's brother, Robert (Evelyn) Reusch; sisters, Betty Jean (George) Barnes of Wisconsin and Eva Lou (John) Grunder of Anamosa, Iowa; Jeannette's sisters, Evelyn (Keith) Keel of Columbia, Mo., and Donna Jacobi of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. They were preceded in death by their parents; daughter, Jolynn (Randy) Limkemann; and daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Kerry Ferguson; and Jeannette's sisters, Lillian Hof and Ethel June Hof; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Stan Donat; brother and sisters-in-law, Carl and Hazel Hof and Carol and Dean Loshman; infant brother, Baby Hof; and great-granddaughter, Lana Rutledge. Funeral services will be performed by the Rev. Jaymee Glenn-Burns at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at St. James United Methodist Church. Burial with military rites will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, where a Masonic service will be held at 4:30 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Memorial donations may be made in their names to St. James United Methodist Church or UnityPoint Hospice, Waterloo, Iowa. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Hillcrest Living, special family and friends and UnityPoint Hospice in Waterloo. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019