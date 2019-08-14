|
|
ARTHUR C. BALDWIN Hiawatha Arthur C. Baldwin, 97, of Shellsburg, formerly of Hiawatha, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Rock Ridge Care Center in Shellsburg. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his daughter, Dorothy (Norman) Heistand of Vinton; and a grandson, James (Stephanie Bridge) Heistand of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his wife, a sister and a grandson, John. Arthur was born May 25, 1922, in Council Bluffs, the son of Arthur and Myrtle (Campbell) Baldwin. He graduated from the Iowa School for the Blind in Vinton. Arthur married Katherine Allen on Nov. 6, 1946, in Council Bluffs. They were married for more than 70 years. Katherine passed away in 2017. Arthur and Katherine operated a cafeteria at NADL in Ames for several years, He was a former member of Toastmasters and enjoyed reading the Bible and Reader's Digest in Braille, as well as listening to big band music. Arthur was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to the . The family would like to give a special thank-you to the staff at Rock Ridge Care Center for the wonderful care given to Arthur. Please leave a message or tribute to Arthur's family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019