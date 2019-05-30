ARTHUR DALE TAYLOR Cedar Rapids Arthur Dale Taylor, 97, died peacefully early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, at Hiawatha Care Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Monday at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy; four children, Mike (Jayme) Taylor, Spring Lakes, Ill., Barbara (Bill) Morgan, Birmingham, Ala., Pat (Pam) Taylor, Cedar Rapids, and Lynn (Barry) Phurrough, Sylacauga, Ala.; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Helen Cooper, Anita Stewart, Terry Taylor and Marie Taylor. Arthur Dale Taylor was born Aug. 3, 1921, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Alva and Kate (Holmes) Taylor. Dale graduated from the Olin Community Schools. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an electrician's mate. Arthur married Dorothy Long on Oct. 31, 1942, in Clarence, Iowa. Arthur worked as a union electrician out of the IBEW Local 405 in Cedar Rapids his whole working career. He retired in 1985. In retirement, Arthur and Dorothy wintered in Bonita Springs, Fla. They also had a camper along the Mississippi at Guttenberg. He enjoyed playing golf and dancing with Dorothy. Family time was important to him. Every year the family, when the children were little, would spend three weeks at Lake Wabedo in Minn. There were also many trips to area lakes and streams to have a family fishing outing, go mushroom hunting or just spending time in nature together. Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019