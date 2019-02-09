ARTHUR HENRY HELLE Manchester Arthur Henry Helle, 79, of Manchester, Iowa, a lifelong farmer, entered into his eternal home on Feb. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 1, 1939, in Luxemburg, the son of Matthias and Otilda (Gosen) Helle. Art attended school in Luxemburg. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. On April 12, 1961, Art was united in marriage to Germaine Hoeger at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville. Five children were born to this union. Art and Germaine farmed together for more than 40 years on their farm north of Manchester. Art was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester for 13 years and a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and traveling. Most important to Art was his family and his passion for golf. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Germaine Helle of Manchester; his five children, Joan (Mike) Flannagan of Marion, Debra Helle of Payton, Colo., Alan (Lynn) Helle of Peosta, Dale (Carol) Helle of Springfield, Mo., and Karen (Jim) Soppe of Manchester; 12 grandchildren, Jill (Nic) Mastascusa, Sarah (Josh) Kral, Abby Flannagan, Kristin (Andy) Beulow, Kory Helle, Bryan Helle, Izabella Helle, Grace Helle, Garrett Helle, Josh Soppe, Paige Soppe and Gavin Soppe; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Connie) Helle of Peosta; and sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Rosie Helle of Edgewood, Rose (Charles) Cox of Dubuque, Rita Ameskamp of Farley, Norma Hoeger of Cleveland and Jim (Diane) Hoeger of Atlanta. Art was preceded in death by his parents, Matthias and Otilda Helle; parents-in-law, Gregor and Theckla Hoeger; two brothers, Matt (Margie) Helle and Greg Helle; and brothers-and-sisters-in-law, George Pfeiler, Al Ameskamp, Jerry (Mary) Hoeger and Bonnie Hoeger. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Monday. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary