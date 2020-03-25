|
ARTHUR T. PETRZELKA Cedar Rapids Arthur T. Petrzelka, 67, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center as a result of pancreatic cancer. A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Marengo with Deacon Mark Sandersfeld officiating. Memorials may be contributed in Arthur's name. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Arthur is survived by his children, Joseph (Jenna) Petrzelka of Long Beach, Calif., Sara (Aloyce) Makalanga of Albany, N.Y., Thomas Petrzelka of Iowa City and John Petrzelka of Iowa City; and by his grandchildren, Lucy Makalanga, Gabriel Makalanga and Alexander Petrzelka. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia. Arthur Thomas Petrzelka was born Oct. 23, 1952, to Joseph A. and Dolores (Cheney) Petrzelka in Amana. He was married to Ann Shima for 33 years during which time they were blessed with four children. Art attended St. Michael Catholic School in Norway, graduated from LaSalle High School in Cedar Rapids, and was awarded a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Iowa. After an initial career in engineering, Art devoted his later years to fellowship and community service with a special passion for his recovery community. Art was a member of St. Ludmilla Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. He loved traveling around the country, with a focus on his recovery community, faith and family. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020