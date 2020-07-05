ARTHUR SCHRADER Dysart Arthur Schrader, 96, of Dysart, died July 1, 2020, at the Western Home Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. All guests are asked to please wear a mask. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. All guests are asked to please wear a mask. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dysart, with military rites conducted by the Dysart American Legion. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com