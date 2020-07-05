1/1
Arthur Schrader
ARTHUR SCHRADER Dysart Arthur Schrader, 96, of Dysart, died July 1, 2020, at the Western Home Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. All guests are asked to please wear a mask. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. All guests are asked to please wear a mask. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dysart, with military rites conducted by the Dysart American Legion. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
