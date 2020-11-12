1/1
Arthur Svoboda
ARTHUR R. SVOBODA Cedar Rapids Arthur R. Svoboda, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died of heart disease and cancer on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the home of his daughter Victoria Fennern in Cedar Rapids. A private family visitation will be held at Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel West followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arthur is survived by his sister, JoAnn Patricia, and husband, Rudy Gorbatjuk; children, Robert and wife, Janelle, Victoria and husband, James Fennern, John and wife, Cheryl, and Treasa and husband, Kevin Green. He leaves behind his grandchildren, James, Anne, Erica, Michael, Bradley, Matthew, Aaron, Alayne and Rachael; and his great-grandchildren, Ericka Fennern, Danielle Nicholson, Elijah, Noah and Onalee Collins. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann; son, James Paul; grandsons, Timothy Walter Fennern and James Robert Mitchell Svoboda; parents, Joseph William and Elsie Barbara Svoboda; brothers, Edward and Antone and a sister, Angeline Svoboda. Arthur was born Jan. 2, 1935, at home in rural Linn County. He attended country school until the family moved to Cedar Rapids. He graduated from St. Patrick Catholic School and went on to a trade school in Chicago. Arthur married Barbara Ann Hoffman on May 12, 1956 at St. Patrick Church. He served in the Iowa National Guard as a culinary specialist during the end of the Korean conflict. He drove a truck for Sanitary Dairy and later worked for Rockwell Collins for 36 years until his retirement. Arthur was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He went to India on a mission trip and tutored kids at the school. In his younger years, he was an amateur woodworker/carpenter and mechanic. He enjoyed gardening with his son and listening to and playing music with his family. Arthur especially was proud of his Czech heritage and every Sunday listened to Czech music on the radio. He enjoyed cooking for Thanksgiving and Christmas or barbequing outside. Arthur was a friend to everyone. He often introduced himself and talked for long periods just getting to know people. He helped people whenever he had the opportunity, changing a flat tire, teaching someone to change out a window, fixing a windowpane, re-roofing a house or fixing a broken down car. He lived a long and fruitful life. He will be missed by many.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
