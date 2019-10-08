Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ludmila Catholic Church
Arthur VanCleve Obituary
ARTHUR M. VAN CLEVE Cedar Rapids Arthur M. Van Cleve, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. A funeral Mass celebrating Arthur's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church with the Rev. Kenneth Glaser officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Stateroom, where a rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou; children, Kelly (Michael) Ramirez, Dr. Joseph (Amy) Van Cleve, James Van Cleve, Lt. Cmdr. (Ret.) Jay (Christine) Van Cleve and Kathleen (Daniel) Johnson; grandchildren, Jacob (Lisa) Ramirez, Nate (Brittany) Ramirez, Aundi Ramirez, Shale Van Cleve, Ellenor Van Cleve, Victoria Van Cleve, Katriel Van Cleve, Ariel Van Cleve, Kirsten (Luke) Wagner, Caleb Johnson and Cole Johnson; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Van Cleve; and a brother, Earl H. Van Cleve Jr. Arthur M. Van Cleve was born June 20, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Earl and Edna (Ford) Van Cleve. He attended and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947. Art graduated from the University of Iowa with a general science degree in 1951 and a doctor of dental surgery degree in dentistry in 1955. He then practiced dentistry in the U.S. Army Dental Corps. at Fort Polk, La., serving from 1955 to 1957. After being discharged, he practiced dentistry in Cedar Rapids for 46 years. On July 12, 1958, Art married Mary Lou Maloney at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
