ARTHUR WILLIAM HOLTKAMP Harlingen, Texas Arthur William Holtkamp, 92, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center. Born July 25, 1928, in West Point, Iowa, he was the son of Ben A. and Louise A. Krueger Holtkamp. On Sept. 3, 1949, he married Mary Linnenbrink in Fort Madison, Iowa. She died June 23, 1983. He married Darlene Wear on Feb. 22, 1985, in Mount Pleasant. Art worked for the White House Dairy in Illinois and Iowa and later as a health inspector for the Des Moines County Health Department until retirement in 1991. Survivors include his wife, Darlene of Harlingen; sons, Randy (Beth Garrison) of Sequim, Wash., Jay (Rhonda) of Ankeny, Gary of Branson, Mo., Larry (Sindy) Wear of New London, Dale (Becky) Wear of Winston Salem, N.C., and Diane (Steve) Jenkinson of Muscatine, Iowa; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Tom (Dianne) Holtkamp of St. Paul, Iowa; two sisters, Anita (Ed) Blindt and Geraldine (Don) Conrad, both of West Point; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his first wife, Mary, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; one sister; and two daughters-in-law, Carolyn Graber and Bonita Holtkamp. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant with the Knights of Columbus rosary at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Art will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, with the Rev. Connolly as celebrant. Burial with the Catholic Knights will be at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Mount Pleasant. A memorial has been established for the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
