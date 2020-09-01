1/1
Artie Tate
ARTIE LEE TATE Cedar Rapids Artie Lee Tate, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home. A private family service will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Artie was born in Tennessee on Sept. 1, 1926, the daughter of George and Esther (Morgan) Wiggins. After her high school graduation, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she received her AA degree. Artie was a member of New Jerusalem. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and cherished the word of God. Survivors include her children, Harold (Angela) Tate, Wonder (Robert) Fowler, Theolia Taylor, Arleatha Edwards, Joniathon (Jill Janousek) Tate, Joe (Karen) Tate, Margaret Qualls and Marie Watkins; 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Tate; brother, Jack "EJ" Wiggins; daughter, Andrea Ballew; and grandson, John Ballew. Final wishes were to have contributions go to New Jerusalem Church of God & Christ, Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Artie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

