ARVA LADEAN SCHAFFNER BORDER Ladora Arva Ladean Schaffner Border, 93, of Ladora, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the North English Care Center, North English, Iowa. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Burial will be in Ohio Cemetery south of Ladora. Visitation with the family present will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorial contributions in Arva's memory may be designated to the Arva Border Memorial Fund. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019